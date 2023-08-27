YING’NFLO, WESLEY ADMIRALTY, HONG KONG SET TO OPEN ON SEPTEMBER 1,

Ying’nFlo, the new fun and no-frills brand from Langham Hospitality Group will open its’ second Hong Kong address on September 1, 2023, in Admiralty, Hong Kong, and is now available for early-bird reservations at www.yingnflo.com.

The 251-room Ying’nFlo, Wesley Admiralty, Hong Kong, which towers over the city’s famous trams and cityscape, marks a gateway for the young at heart to explore Hong Kong. It sits on the doorstep of the colourful district of Wanchai and is just a two minutes’ walk from the commercial and shopping hub of Pacific Place, Admiralty.

The location’s convenience makes it an ideal base from which to explore or do business in the city. With the subway MTR station just a mere two minutes’ walk away, and the Hong Kong Convention Centre also a short walk or one stop on the MTR line.

“Ying’nFlo in Admiralty, Hong Kong redefines the hospitality landscape by offering guests all the comforts and conveniences you would expect from a brand known for its ‘brilliant basics’. With its bold branding, Ying’nFlo will bring a bright & fresh accommodation option to this important district on Hong Kong Island.” said Brett Butcher, Chief Executive Officer of Langham Hospitality Group.

“Its unrivalled proximity as a hub to many of the city’s important cultural and commercial locations on Hong Kong Island, gives a coveted edge that will make it a preferred option for its target guests”, he added.

Offering well-appointed rooms designed with guests’ comfort and convenience in mind, each is equipped with modern technology including Lightening Fast Wi-Fi, to keep guests connected during their stay.

Ying’nFlo takes guest experience to the next level with its innovative all-in-one mobile app. This powerful app allows guests to seamlessly check in and check out, as well as use their phone as a digital keycard. It also facilitates messaging, connecting guests to available in-house services, enabling them to make requests, and allowing them to communicate with staff prior to their arrival. With meticulous attention to detail, Ying’nFlo ensures that every guest enjoys a delightful and rejuvenating experience throughout their stay.

Ying’nFlo, Wesley Admiralty, Hong Kong is now available for reservations for guests arriving from September 1, 2023, offering a range of overnight accommodation options for guests, with price starting at HKD1,000, plus 10% service charge per night. The property will have a special opening offer with a discount of 25% available for some lucky guests during September as it launches. Bookings can be made via yingnflo.com/en/locations/hong-kong-admiralty or please call +852 2292 3000.

Ying’nFlo, Wesley Admiralty, Hong Kong: 22 Hennessy Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong (+852 2292 3000)