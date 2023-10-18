Wyndham rejects $7.8B hostile bid from Choice Hotels

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts rejected a nearly $8 billion hostile takeover bid from rival Choice Hotels on Tuesday due to regulatory concerns.

The company announced that its board of directors unanimously rejected the deal to acquire the company at $90 per share in cash and stock.

“Choice’s offer is underwhelming, highly conditional, and subject to significant business, regulatory and execution risk. Choice has been unwilling or unable to address our concerns,” Wyndham Chairman Stephen Holmes said in a statement.

Holmes also said that the “proposed transaction likely would take more than a year to even determine if, and on what terms, it could clear antitrust review.”

Choice Hotels issued an unsolicited proposal to acquire Wyndham, which encompasses 24 brands including Super8, Travelodge and Days Inn, after it walked away from the negotiating table “a few weeks ago.”

In total, the proposal had a total value of roughly $7.8 billion. Including Wyndham’s debt, the deal is valued at $9.8 billion.

The deal, a 30% premium from Wyndham’s closing stock price on Monday, was Choice Hotels’ latest attempt to stay on track to create a budget hotel giant.

Choice Hotels CEO Patrick Pacious said in a statement that both companies had been working on a deal to combine the affordable hotel companies for nearly six months before Wyndham cut off talks. As a result, Choice decided to make its bid public.

“We were therefore surprised and disappointed that Wyndham decided to disengage,” Pacious said, adding that “while we would have preferred to continue discussions with Wyndham in private, following their unwillingness to proceed, we feel there is too much value for both companies’ franchisees, shareholders, associates, and guests to not continue pursuing this transaction.”

Choice initially proposed to acquire Wyndham in April for $80 per share in cash and stock, but “Wyndham rejected the proposal and refused to engage in further discussions,” the company said.

Choice decided to increase its proposal to $85 per share and then $90 per share as board members and executives from both companies met. However, last month, Wyndham raised concerns over regulatory approvals, according to Choice.

Choice argued that the deal would benefit both companies’ stakeholders, including franchisees, shareholders, associates, and guests, “that will be particularly significant in the current uncertain economic climate.”

“We have long respected Wyndham’s business and are confident that this combination would significantly accelerate both Choice’s and Wyndham’s long-term organic growth strategy for the benefit of all stakeholders,” Choice said.