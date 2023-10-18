Experience Turks and Caicos accepted into global luxury travel group Virtuoso®

Experience Turks and Caicos has been accepted into Virtuoso®’s exclusive portfolio of luxury travel partners, comprising over 2,000 preferred suppliers in 100 countries. According to Racquel Brown, Interim CEO/Change Manager of Experience Turks and Caicos, inclusion in Virtuoso will present new sales and marketing opportunities to the network’s more than 20,000 luxury travel advisors and their highly desirable clientele. Virtuoso agencies worldwide sell an average of (U.S.) $25–$30 billion annually, making the network the most significant player in luxury travel.

“Securing a position within Virtuoso’s esteemed network is a significant acknowledgment of the distinctive quality and luxury that define the Turks and Caicos Islands. Virtuoso is recognized for its high standards and commitment to excellence, aligning well with our dedication to offering unique and enriching experiences,” noted Brown. “With this new collaboration, we are thrilled to expose Virtuoso’s extensive network of advisors and their affluent clients to the extraordinary amenities and values inherent to the Turks and Caicos Islands. This partnership propels our visibility on the global stage and further solidifies the Turks and Caicos Islands’ reputation as a premier destination for discerning luxury travelers worldwide,” added Brown.

Experience Turks and Caicos joins Virtuoso’s collection of the finest luxury hotels, resorts, cruise lines, airlines, tour operators and other travel entities worldwide. These partners, which specialize in world-class client service and experiences, provide superior offerings, rare opportunities and exceptional value for Virtuoso clients. These prestigious providers are able to market to Virtuoso clients via network vehicles and to Virtuoso agencies through multiple communications channels and events, including Virtuoso Travel Week, luxury travel’s largest worldwide gathering. Experience Turks and Caicos’ acceptance into Virtuoso gives it direct relationships with the world’s leading leisure travel agencies in North and Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and the Middle East.

The Turks and Caicos Islands currently has eight properties that have met the requirements to become Virtuoso properties. They are Amanyara, Beach Enclave, COMO Parrot Cay, Grace Bay Club, The Palms, The Ritz-Carlton, The Shore Club, and Wymara Resort and Villas. For a destination to have a resort or hotel included in Virtuoso’s portfolio of luxury accommodations speaks volumes; however for the Turks and Caicos Islands to have eight properties included in Virtuoso’s luxury accommodation portfolio is a significant achievement and reason to be known globally as a Virtuoso Destination.

In addition, as a premier luxury lifestyle destination, marketing and promoting through the travel trade is just as crucial as securing bookings. Visitors to the Turks and Caicos Islands often seek comprehensive vacation management — from initial booking to their return journey. Given the post-pandemic landscape, it’s essential for destinations, such as the Turks and Caicos Islands, to be effectively positioned within the travel trade marketing funnel and to foster partnerships with industry leaders like Virtuoso.

