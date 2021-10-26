WTM London to offer onsite Covid-19 testing

WTM London and Travel Forward 2021 will have a Covid-19 testing facility inside ExCeL so visitors who need to take a test before flying home can do so without having to leave the venue.

The service is being offered by ExpressTest by Cignpost, an ABTA partner.

Both PCR and lateral flow tests are available, with PCR results delivered by 22:00 the following day and lateral flow results within 40 minutes.

With over three million tests done to date Cignpost ExpressTest has 36 testing sites around the UK and is sole provider at London Heathrow, London Gatwick, Birmingham and Edinburgh Airports.

Christian Corney, chief executive of ExpressTest by Cignpost, said: “We are delighted to be working with WTM 2021 as official testing partner, providing both gold-standard PCR and lateral flow tests for exhibitors and delegates alike.

“ExpressTest has been at the forefront of testing to help the travel industry operate through the pandemic; it’s a privilege to be partnered with this important event which delivers the platform to plan for the recovery and future of the sector.”

WTM London takes place from November 1-3.

Simon Press, WTM London exhibition director, said: “Having an onsite test facility takes the hassle out of Covid-19 testing and means it is one less thing our delegates and exhibitors from overseas need to worry about.”