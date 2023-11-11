Weeva Receives Global Responsible Tourism Award for Leading Climate Change Initiatives in Travel

Weeva’s Julie Cheetham receiving her “Change Maker of the Year” award from Regenerative Travel’s Amanda Ho

After a string of successful award wins throughout 2023, Weeva has won the global Responsible Tourism Award for ‘Addressing Climate Change’.

The awards champion the most progressive and innovative work in the travel and tourism industry across the world; celebrating a devotion to sustainability, positive influence, and conscious travel solutions. The awards aim to ‘unearth, acknowledge and promote good practice’ within the industry – signalling the trajectory of how the tourism industry is pursuing innovative new initiatives to combat climate change, increase biodiversity, and preserve local cultures and communities.



Weeva is a pioneering Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform, aimed at democratising access to cutting-edge sustainability management tools for the travel and tourism industry. Over its first year of operations, Weeva has built a community of over 400 individual users around the world, who are making tangible progress to improve the sustainability of their business operations and drive lasting behavioural change within their teams.

Julie Cheetham, Co-founder and Managing Director at Weeva attended the WTM conference this week and spoke at the Responsible Tourism Programme run by renowned WTM Responsible Tourism Advisor, Harold Goodwin.

Julie commented: “What a huge honour to be acknowledged for this global award. It is humbling to know that our solutions are having a positive impact right across the world and helping our users on their individual sustainability journeys. This award is a testament to our collaborative work tackling climate change – a critical issue for our generation. We are so delighted to be recognised before touching down in London to join Harold and the Responsible Tourism Programme at WTM this week. I am grateful for a fantastic week of encouraging discussions with others who understand and support our vision for a sustainable and resilient future for travel.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Sabre will be sponsoring the 2024 awards and were part of the international judging panel this year. Read Head of Sustainability Communications at Sabre, Tess Longfield’s report on the Global Responsible Tourism Awards on the Sabre website.

The global award commendation follows the news that Weeva won ‘Gold’ at the regional WTM Africa Responsible Tourism Awards for the ‘Addressing Climate Change’ category. The WTM accolades wrap up a successful year of award wins for the start-up that celebrated its first anniversary in September. Notably, Julie Cheetham was recognised as Regenerative Change Maker of the Year at the 2023 edition of the Regenerative Travel Impact Awards.