Wyndham signs 12-property deal with CLC World Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and CLC World Resorts & Hotels have announced plans to brand 12 properties in key leisure destinations.

The deal includes hotels in Spain, Canary Islands, Turkey, UK and Austria.

Expected to open in November, the properties will be converted into Wyndham Grand Residences, Wyndham Residences, Wyndham, Ramada Residences by Wyndham and Ramada Hotel & Suites by Wyndham.

The new additions will further expand Wyndham’s portfolio of over 300 hotels across Europe, adding more sought-after destinations including Turkey’s Aegean coast, Spain’s Costa del Sol, the beautiful island of Tenerife, secluded country estates in Scotland and England and the Austrian Alps.

Dimitris Manikis, president of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts EMEA, said: “We are thrilled to add these outstanding resorts to our growing portfolio and continue to expand our destinations all across Europe.

“The continued trust of successful independent owners and operators highlights the success of our conversion strategy.

“We have a strong track-record for helping hospitality businesses benefit from the support and brand recognition that comes from joining the world’s largest hotel franchising company and are excited to begin our journey with CLC World Resorts & Hotels.”

CLC World is a family-owned business with over three decades of experience developing award-winning resorts in some of the world’s most desirable destinations.

CLC World’s collection of villas, apartments and suites sets itself apart from the conventional hotel, combining all the facilities and amenities of a luxury hotel with spacious one-to-three-bedroom homes, equipped with everything you have at home.

Patrick Ingram, group managing director, CLC World Resorts & Hotels commented: “What we value about Wyndham, in addition to their tremendous scale and distribution, is their passion for hospitality and outstanding support.

“We are delighted for our collaboration and are looking forward to welcoming even more travellers to our collection of beautiful resorts and hotels and delivering a wonderful guest experience together with Wyndham.”