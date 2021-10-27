Destination Sport Experiences launches to athletic travellers

The newest name in sports travel, Destination Sport Experiences, has launched to the market.

The brand, created by Portman Travel Group, is set to cater for athletes who want to participate in the very best cycling, running and triathlon events across the world.

Destination Sports Experiences is headed-up by managing director, Brendan Fox, who alongside his team, has decades of experience working in the global sports travel industry.

The company will be offering travel packages and guaranteed entry to marathons, cyclosportives and long-distance triathlons around the world, together with VIP hospitality access to many of the top professional cycling events.

These start with L’Etape du Tour 2022, which is available now.

Speaking of the launch, Fox said: “We couldn’t be more excited to launch Destination Sport Experiences to the public.

“As you’d expect, a lot of hard work has gone on behind the scenes, and continues to happen, to ensure our customers have an array of world-class events available to choose from.

“Destination Sport Experiences will provide athletes with incredible opportunities to take part in some of the best events and experiences that sport has to offer, while removing the stress from searching for travel and accommodation.

“We want to encourage everyone to do something extraordinary!”

Destination Sport Experiences are fully ABTA bonded with an ATOL licence, in line with the consumer financial protection requirements of UK travel law and will be launching travel products to new 2022 events over the next few weeks.