World Travel Awards names Gran Meliá Iguazú as Argentina’s Leading Hotel in 2022

Last week, the World Travel Awards named Gran Meliá Iguazú as Argentina’s Leading Hotel in 2022. Established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward, and celebrate excellence across all sectors of the travel, tourism, and hospitality industries, the World Travel Awards brand is recognized globally as the ultimate hallmark of industry excellence. The award was unveiled at a gala ceremony in Jamaica, featuring the finest travel brands from across the Americas and the Caribbean. Nestled inside the Iguazú National Park, one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the world, the Gran Meliá Iguazú invites its travelers to explore the hidden gems of Argentina’s Infinite Rainforest, through its incredibly diverse flora and fauna landscapes.

The hotel’s refined and luxurious design allows its guests to indulge in the healing power of nature with impressive views of the lush jungle. Offering spacious and modern suites with uninterrupted views of Iguazu Falls, the interior design brings the surrounding environment in, integrating nature into every corner of the hotel’s design. “It is an honor to be recognized as Argentina’s Leading Hotel by one of the most prestigious, comprehensive, and sought-after organizations, the World Travel Awards,” said Gran Meliá Iguazú General Manager Ana Goti. “At Gran Meliá Iguazú we take great pride in our unique location, centered within the Iguazú National Park, as we work to ensure its beauty is honored. With this award, we will continue to uphold our standard for excellence across all services from our luxury suites and amenities to our diverse culinary options, and persevered landscape,” said Gran Meliá Iguazú Director of Sales Petra Kasbo.​Gran Meliá Iguazú is the only hotel to offer its unique location inside Iguazu Falls. The hotel boasts exquisite international cuisine and libations in three restaurants and four bars, including the unique Alter Rooftop bar overlooking the Iguazú Falls. Offering its guests, a wide range of activities to guarantee a unique and memorable vacation experience. Gran Meliá Iguazú embraces its spectacular location with a 500 square foot infinity pool overlooking the incredible Devil’s Throat, along with organized visits through Iguazú National Park. Although many come to experience adventure throughout the national park, many return for the exceptional hospitality and service of the Gran Meliá Iguazú.