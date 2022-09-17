Sandy Lane wins big in World Travel Awards 2022

Sandy Lane has new bragging rights snagging one of the top World Travel Awards coveted by many in the Caribbean’s Tourism and Hotel industry.

For 2022, Sandy Lane takes the award for the Caribbean’s Leading Luxury Resort 2022. And this is the hotel’s second consecutive win in this category.

The Caribbean & The Americas Gala Ceremony 2022 was held in beautiful Montego bay jamaica at Sandals three weeks ago.

This year, the West Coast located hotel in Barbados went up against eight other big names in the accommodation sector.

Sandy Lane won this award in 2021 as well, defying the pandemic impact to make it a back-to-back winner in this highly competitive category.

In addition, on the local side, Sandy Lane has once again won as Barbados’ Leading Boutique Resort 2022 in the World Travel Awards - Barbados winners circle, a feat that it attained in 2021 too.