World Culinary Awards announces 2021 winners

World Culinary Awards – the global initiative to recognise and reward excellence in the culinary industry – has announced the winners of its 2021 programme.

Winners include the current Expo host, Dubai – with its tantalising range of gastronomy from across the globe – named ‘World’s Best Culinary Destination’.

Pierre’s Bistro @ InterContinental Dubai Festival City picked up the coveted title of ‘World’s Best Fine Dining Hotel Restaurant,’ while the ground-breaking seasonal cuisine of Noma helped the Danish restaurant to lift ‘World’s Best Restaurant’.

Fine dining in a spectacular setting in the world’s tallest skyscraper helped At.Mosphere Burj Khalifa to collect ‘World’s Best Landmark Restaurant’.

Portugal’s Vila Joya Restaurant was crowned ‘World’s Best Hotel Restaurant’.

In the newcomer category, the Andalusian flair of BiBo Doha was acknowledged with the title for ‘World’s Best New Restaurant’.

Jamaica Food & Drink Festival took the title for ‘World’s Best Culinary Festival’.

The results follow a year-long search for the world’s leading culinary brands.

Votes were cast by culinary industry professionals and the general public, with the nominee gaining the most votes in a category named as the winner.

Rina van Staden, director, World Culinary Awards, said: “Our World Culinary Awards 2021 winners represent those brands pushing the boundaries of culinary excellence.

“My congratulations to each of them.”

Other winners include Zuma (‘World’s Best Restaurant Brand’), Odette, Singapore (‘Asia’s Best Restaurant’), Le Cordon Bleu Paris (‘World’s Best Culinary Training Institution’), La Colombe, South Africa (‘Africa’s Best Restaurant’) and Peru (‘Latina America’s Best Culinary Destination’).

