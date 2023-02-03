Roberto’s Dubai Chef Visits Amman to Host an Unforgettable Italian Evening

The Executive Chef of Roberto’s Dubai, Francesco Guarracino, recently joined forced with the culinary team from Roberto Amman’s to treat Jordanian diners to an exquisite evening of superb Italian cuisine, complementary wine pairings, and a preview of the restaurant’s daring new lineup of dry cocktails.

Held on Wednesday, January 25, the exclusive dinner welcomed guests to enjoy a decadent menu of reinvented Italian haute cuisine, beginning with a creative array of appetizers, including vibrant tuna tartare, steak tartare served in a delicate potato taco, and a savory fried spinach cannolo. The antipasti course proved equally innovative, with dishes like slow-roasted octopus and miso-marinated avocado served alongside a vegetable ratatouille. The third course of the meal exemplified true Italian flavors and specialties, with a creamy Ravioli Burrata and a perfectly prepared Risotto Milanese infused with a mouthwatering slow-cooked veal shank ragout.

The pièce de resistance was served is the Secondi course: a succulent chargrilled rack of lamb accompanied by black cabbage and roasted cauliflower. The evening was finished off by Roberto’s signature array of desserts, served family-style in true Italian fashion.

In addition to the regular menu, guests also had the option of selecting the vegetarian menu, which included an inspired selection of meat-free dishes like tomato tartare, roasted artichoke, and a chargrilled cauliflower steak.

Each course was paired with an Italian wine hand-selected by the restaurant’s head sommelier, and the evening was punctuated by a vibrant ambiance that included a live DJ performance.

Commenting on the occasion, the Executive Chef of Roberto’s Dubai, Francesco Guarracino, said, “It’s been a pleasure to return to Jordan and collaborate once again with the team at Roberto’s Amman. The legacy of Roberto’s Dubai is one of a kind, and it’s wonderful to see how Roberto’s Amman is both embracing that legacy and working to branch out in its own unique direction. The restaurant and its menu continue to evolve, and I am excited to watch this ongoing transformation take place—and to play my own part in it. I am so grateful to Executive Chef Carmelo Rosselli for inviting me to take part in this event—and in the ongoing evolution of Roberto’s Amman.”

Roberto’s Amman was named Jordan’s Best Hotel Restaurant 2022 at the World Culinary Awards, an annual event celebrating and recognizing culinary excellence from all around the world.