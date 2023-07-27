Roberto’s Amman Celebrates a Year of Culinary Excellence and Trademark Hospitality

Roberto’s Amman, The Ritz-Carlton, Amman’s popular signature Italian venue, recently celebrated its one-year anniversary in the Kingdom. To commemorate this special occasion, two exclusive events were hosted over two nights at the venue.

One took place at the vibrant lounge, while the other was held in the dining area. Both events attracted Amman’s elite socialites, culinary connoisseurs, tastemakers, and members of the media.

During the anniversary celebration, guests found themselves immersed in the breathtaking cityscape that surrounded them from their idyllic location atop the hotel’s 20th floor. Roberto’s Amman offered these guests a unique experience as part of these celebrations, taking them on a delectable culinary journey that highlighted the restaurant’s inventive, expertly crafted Italian dishes, all served against a backdrop of captivating live music performances.

Commenting on the occasion, Tareq Derbas, General Manager of the Ritz-Carlton, Amman, said: “We are thrilled and privileged to celebrate Roberto Amman’s one-year anniversary. With the launch of this multi-concept, award-winning venue at the Ritz-Carlton, Amman, the Italian fine dining scene in Jordan has been elevated. We would like to sincerely thank Roberto’s exceptional team, whose unwavering dedication has been instrumental in the success we have achieved.

We are also immensely grateful to our esteemed guests for their continued support which has been a driving force throughout this remarkable journey.”

Since its grand opening a year ago, Roberto’s Amman has attracted countless local and international guests with its signature Italian cuisine, panoramic views, enchanting ambiance, and unparalleled service. Above all, the restaurant’s carefully crafted menu, curated to offer touches of local character, has set it apart amongst the local culinary scene. Its unwavering commitment to excellence earned the restaurant the title of ‘Best Hotel Restaurant in Jordan’ at the 2022 World Culinary Awards.

https://worldculinaryawards.com/award/jordan-best-hotel-restaurant/2022

Roberto’s Amman continues to raise the bar across all aspects of its operations; most recently, the restaurant unveiled a new menu that adds deliciously innovative touches of local culinary character to elevated Italian fare.