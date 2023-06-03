Nominees announced for the 2023 World Culinary Awards

The nominees for the 4th annual World Culinary Awards have been announced.

Visit https://worldculinaryawards.com/nominees/2023 to view all of the 2023 nominees and to cast your vote.

Voting runs until 30 June 2023. During this time industry professionals, media and consumers can vote for the brands they consider the very best of the best in the culinary industry.

A big congratulations to each of the 2023 nominees.

World Culinary Awards™ serves to celebrate and reward excellence in the culinary industry through their annual awards programme.

World Culinary Awards™ is a sister event of The World Travel Awards™, itself inaugurated in 1994.

For more information visit https://worldculinaryawards.com