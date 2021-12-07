Finnair boosts US connections for summer 2022

Finnair will expand its network in the United States with flights from Helsinki to Seattle due to start in June.

In the summer season, the carrier will operate three weekly flights to the city, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Seattle is known for its spectacular natural beauty, coffee culture, music scene and quirky neighbourhoods.

Visitors can hike in evergreen forests or visit picturesque vineyards.

Finnair also continues to expand its presence in the US by continuing direct flights to New York John F. Kennedy Airport and Los Angeles International Airport from Stockholm, Sweden, through the summer season.

From May, the airline will increase frequencies for these connections.

Finnair will fly from Stockholm to New York daily, and to Los Angeles four times a week.

“We are delighted to offer more connections between the US and Northern Europe,” said Finnair chief commercial officer, Ole Orvér.

“Seattle is a fantastic destination for leisure travellers who enjoy vibrant city life and beautiful nature. We also expect this new connection to be a pleasant surprise for many business travellers.”

In the summer season 2022, Finnair will also fly from Helsinki to Dallas, New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.