World Culinary Awards announces 2023 winners at Dubai ceremony

World Culinary Awards – the global initiative to recognize and reward excellence in the culinary industry – has announced the winners of its 2023 programme at a glittering dinner reception in Atlantis The Royal, Dubai, UAE.

This year’s edition of World Culinary Awards proved a global gathering of the culinary industry, with pioneers and leading figureheads travelling from across the world to attend the prize-giving evening at Dubai’s most exciting new resort.

Dubai – with its tantalising range of gastronomy from across the globe – was named ‘World’s Best Culinary Destination’ and ‘Middle East’s Best Culinary Destination’. France collected ‘Europe’s Best Culinary Destination’ with Paris named ‘World’s Best Culinary City Destination’. Peru was voted ‘Latin America’s Best Culinary Destination’ and Cape Town collected ‘Africa’s Best Culinary City Destination’. Jamaica won ‘Caribbean’s Best Culinary Destination’, whilst Thailand was crowned ‘Asia’s Best Culinary Destination’.

The results follow a year-long search for the world’s leading culinary brands. Votes were cast by culinary industry professionals and the general public, with the nominee gaining the most votes in a category named as the winner.

Rina van Staden, Director, World Culinary Awards, said: “Our World Culinary Awards 2023 winners represent stellar examples of excellence in the culinary industry, and I congratulate each and every one for helping to raise the collective benchmark to even greater heights. My congratulations to each of them.”

Other World winners include Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers (‘World’s Best Culinary Hotel’); Forte Village Resort (‘World’s Best Culinary Resort’); Zuma Dubai (‘World’s Best Brunch Venue); Mezzaluna @ Lebua State Tower (‘World’s Best Fine Dining Hotel Restaurant’); Saigontourist Group Culinary Culture, Delicacies Festival (‘World’s Best Culinary Festival’); Gourmet on Tour (‘World’s Best Culinary Operator’); and Ecole Ducasse (‘World’s Best Culinary Training Institution’).

Other regional winners include Siba the Restaurant @ The Table Bay (‘Africa’s Best Fine Dining Hotel Restaurant’); Pier Restaurant, Cape Town (‘Africa’s Best Restaurant’); Anan Restaurant & Rooftop Bar (‘Asia’s Best Restaurant’); Hibana by Koki @ Capella Hanoi (‘Asia’s Best Hotel Restaurant’); Vila Joya Restaurant (‘Europe’s Best Hotel Restaurant’); THE VIEW Fine Dining (‘Europe’s Best Culinary Experience’); Barbados Food and Rum Festival (‘Caribbean’s Best Culinary Festival’); Stone Barn @ Park Hyatt St. Kitts Christophe Harbour (‘Caribbean’s Best Fine Dining Hotel Restaurant); The Ledge by Dave Pynt @ Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi (‘Indian Ocean’s Best Fine Dining Hotel Restaurant); At.Mosphere Burj Khalifa (Middle East’s Best Landmark Restaurant’); Nobu Dubai (‘Middle East’s Best Restaurant’); Mayta (‘Latin America’s Best Restaurant’); La Mariposario Restaurant and Butterflies Sanctuary (‘Latin America’s Best New Restaurant’); Aria Sydney (‘Oceania’s Best Restaurant); Le Culinaire Hospitality Institute (‘Oceania’s Best Culinary Training Institution’); The French Laundry (‘North America’s Best Restaurant’); and Eden @ The Rimrock Resort Hotel (‘North America’s Best Hotel Restaurant’).

For a full list of winners visit here. https://worldculinaryawards.com/winners/2023

World Culinary Awards is the sister event to World Travel Awards, currently celebrating its 30th anniversary.

For more information about World Culinary Awards, visit worldculinaryawards.com.