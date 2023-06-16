Four Seasons Celebrates Global Michelin Star Leadership with 32 Stars Across its Dynamic Restaurant

Building upon a longstanding history of culinary excellence, Four Seasons has once again maintained its leadership position of holding the most Michelin stars of any single luxury hospitality brand with 32 stars across 25 restaurants in 19 hotels and resorts globally. Even more notable is that 27 of these stars were awarded to original restaurant concepts, independently owned and operated by Four Seasons. This latest recognition sits among the company’s host of international restaurant and bar accolades, which include 50 Best, La Liste, Gault Millau, Wine Spectator and more.

“Our restaurants and bars provide a natural introduction to the world of Four Seasons, creating lasting connections through exceptional dining experiences,” says Kimberly Grant, Global Head of Restaurants and Bars, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts. “These well-deserved awards are products of the incredibly talented and dedicated teams across our portfolio who work tirelessly to wow and delight our guests every day while growing and achieving their own professional aspirations within this dynamic organization.”

Generously guided by teams who are committed to bringing the most remarkable dining and lounge experiences to life, guests across the brand’s nearly 600 outlets embark on delicious journeys of discovery with artful creations and unforgettable culinary experiences crafted with love.

Inaugural Michelin Stars at Four Seasons

Several Four Seasons restaurants gained their first Michelin stars in this past year’s Guides.

• In Italy, under the leadership of celebrated Chef Massimo Mantarro and his traditional Sicilian cuisine, Principe Cerami* at San Domenico Palace, Taormina, A Four Seasons Hotel earned its first Michelin star in November 2022.

• With Chef Malyna Si at the helm, Capa* at Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World® secured one Michelin star following the introduction of Florida’s first-ever Michelin Guide, further strengthening the city’s growing profile as a noteworthy culinary hub.

• The Surf Club Restaurant* by Chef Thomas Keller at Four Seasons Hotel and Residences at The Surf Club also earned one star in the inaugural Florida Guide.

• In Hangzhou, China under the leadership of Chef Wang Yong, the inaugural Michelin Guide for the region awarded one star to Jin Sha* at Four Seasons Hotel Hangzhou at West Lake.

• In Hong Kong, Chef Paolo Airaudo’s Noi* at Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong earned its first star.

• Among the many restaurants recommended by Michelin, numerous outlets at Four Seasons hotels and resorts have been listed as outstanding culinary offerings in their region’s respective guides including Adorn, AQUA, Auro, Butcher & Still, Café Milano, Catch, Kaito, Lido, Mina Brasserie, Tempura Uchitsu, Vista 38, Yu Yuan, Yun House and more.

Additional Accolades for Four Seasons Restaurants and Bars

Four Seasons restaurants and bars continue to be recognized with a growing list of industry accolades.

• The most recent World’s Best Bars list included #14 BKK Social Club at Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River has been nominated for Thailand’s Best Hotel Restaurant in 2023 and #28 ARGO at Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong.

• The most recent Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants list included #2 SÉZANNE at Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo at Marunouchi, #49 Caprice at Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong and #59 Jin Sha at Four Seasons Hotel Hangzhou at West Lake.

• The 2022 Asia’s 50 Best Bars list celebrated #3 ARGO at Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong, #7 Charles H. at Four Seasons Hotel Seoul, #10 BKK Social Club at Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River, #29 Bar Trigona at Four Seasons Hotel Kuala Lumpur and #44 Copitas at Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru at Embassy One, with 2023 results to be unveiled in July.

• On the other side of the globe, the most recent Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants list included #40 Elena at Four Seasons Hotel Buenos Aires. Elena @ Four Seasons Hotel Buenos Aires won Argentina’s Best Hotel Restaurant and Latin America’s Best Hotel Restaurant and is nominated for the same award in 2023

• Six of the company’s restaurants hold a Five Star designation from Forbes Travel Guide including Jean-Georges Philadelphia at Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center; Caprice, Sushi Saito, Tempura Uchitsu and Lung King Heen at Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong has been nominated for Hong Kong’s Best Hotel Restaurant in 2023; and Zi Yat Heen* at Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip.

New Dining Destinations for 2023 and Beyond

As Four Seasons continues to push the envelope on inventive restaurant and bar concepts, elevate existing outlets, attract top talent and foster career growth, the company has ambitious plans for the future, including some very exciting openings for 2023 and well beyond.

Following the phenomenal success of chef-partner Anne-Sophie Pic’s two-Michelin-starred La Dame de Pic London** at Four Seasons Hotel London at Ten Trinity Square, the company has now partnered with Chef Yannick Alléno, also one of the world’s most decorated Michelin-starred chefs, to open Pavyllon London. Set within Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane and scheduled to welcome guests on July 1, 2023, the new restaurant and its adjacent Bar Antoine will pair laid-back luxury with Chef Yannick’s sophisticated neighbourhood dining style, offering patrons a British expression of Pavyllon’s signature French dishes.

Elsewhere this year, new dining destinations will open at Four Seasons properties in cities from Rabat, Morocco to Doha, Qatar and Suzhou, China. Looking beyond 2023, Four Seasons currently has more than 220 new and exciting outlets in creative development that are slated to open in the coming years, as the brand strives to focus on category-defining concepts in every market in which it operates.

Continued Michelin Star Excellence

Through a lasting commitment to gastronomic excellence, Le Cinq***,Le Cinq @ Four Seasons Hotel George V, Paris won France’s Best Hotel Restaurant and is also nominated for an award in 2023 Le George* and L’Orangerie* at Four Seasons Hotel George V, Paris retained a collective five stars following the recently announced Michelin Guide France 2023. La Dame de Pic – Le 1920* at Four Seasons Hotel Megève and Le Cap* at Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat, A Four Seasons Hotel also retained their stars, maintaining Four Seasons longstanding leadership within the French Michelin Guide.

In the most recent Michelin Guide for Hong Kong, Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong holds an impressive seven stars – the most found under one roof in the region with Caprice***, Lung King Heen**, Sushi Saito* and Noi*. In Tokyo, SÉZANNE** at Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo at Marunouchi earned its second star in the highly competitive gastronomic market.

Four Seasons celebrates additional Michelin-starred outlets across its portfolio with Pelagos* at Four Seasons Astir Palace Hotel Athens has also been nominated for Greece’s Best Hotel Restaurant; Yu Ting Yuan* at Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River; Mio* and Cai Yi Xuan* at Four Seasons Hotel Beijing; Il Palagio* at Four Seasons Hotel Firenze; Il Lago* at Four Seasons Hotel des Bergues Geneva; Yu Yue Heen* at Four Seasons Hotel Guangzhou; CURA* at Four Seasons Hotel Ritz Lisbon; Zi Yat Heen* at Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip and est* at Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo at Otemachi.

