World Cruise Awards – the global initiative to recognise and reward excellence in the cruise industry – has announced the highly-anticipated winners of its 2022 programme.

Brands to win top honours include Norwegian Cruise Line (‘World’s Best Cruise Line’), Port of Falmouth, Jamaica (‘World’s Best Cruise Terminal’), Cruise Planners (‘World’s Best Cruise Travel Agency’) and American Cruise Lines (‘World’s Best River Cruise Line’).

Destination winners included Dubai named ‘World’s Best Cruise Destination’. Vietnam also enjoyed a strong showing, winning ‘World’s Best River Cruise Destination’.

In the newcomer categories, Nassau Cruise Port was hailed ‘World’s Best New Cruise Development’, and Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas was voted ‘World’s Best New Cruise Ship’.

The results follow a year-long search for the world’s leading cruise brands. Votes were cast by cruise industry professionals and the public, with the nominee gaining the most votes in a category named as the winner.

Other winners include Viking Egdir (‘World’s Best River Cruise Ship’); Cunard’s Queen Mary 2 (World’s Best Cruise Ship for Entertainment’); Lindblad Expeditions (‘World’s Best Green Cruise Line’); Oceanwide Expeditions (‘World’s Best Expedition Cruise Line’); and Silver Origin (‘World’s Best Small Cruise Ship’).

For a full list of winners visit www.worldcruiseawards.com/winners/2002

World Cruise Awards is the sister event to World Travel Awards, currently celebrating its 29th anniversary.

For more information about World Cruise Awards, visit worldcruiseawards.com.