Deutsche Hospitality announces the opening of Steigenberger Hotel Doha

In November 2022, the Steigenberger Hotel Doha will open its doors in the capital of Qatar. The new flagship of the renowned hotel brand Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts of the Deutsche Hospitality family is located in the heart of the urban business district on Al Matar Street, the airport road.

Connected to the city’s major tourist attractions such as Souq Waqif, National Museum and Katara Cultural Village, Steigenberger Residence Doha positions itself as an ideal location and one of the most sought-after destinations for frequent travelers, Qatari residents, and tourists in the heart of Doha.

Josef Dolp, Chief Operating Officer of Deutsche Hospitality: „We are very pleased to open the doors of the Steigenberger Residence Doha now officially. Our aim is to offer tourists, residents, and business travelers the highest level of comfort, service and design. We are confident that our property will be a must-be-place for residents and travellers in Qatar with its many leisure and family-friendly offerings.“

Steigenberger Residence Doha comprises 278 furnished rooms with up to three bedrooms in a high-quality, modern design. Residence guests will also benefit from the culinary destination at the luxury Steigenberger Hotel Doha with special menus that combine diversity, cuisines and cultures from around the world. Beginning with CRUST, an all-day dining restaurant with an open show kitchen and international cuisine, offers an experience for all the senses with buffets, set menus and à la carte dining.

The contemporary and modern Bistro GENUSS provides a relaxed, casual atmosphere with a German touch inspired by the rich flavors and heritage of modern European cuisine. The Avenue, an elegant yet casual lobby café, invites guests to relax with its special selection of teas, coffees and mocktails. The daily High Tea ceremony with homemade pastries is known as a special trademark.

Outside, guests can enjoy the Sun Deck, which offers a wide selection of hot and cold drinks and mocktails, as well as a variety of culinary delights on the sunny rooftop. The expansive Olea terrace restaurant allows for lounge atmosphere with live barbecue corner, bringing families and friends together in a lively ambiance. Featuring dishes inspired by Levantine and Mediterranean cuisine, guests can enjoy the unique views above Doha’s rooftops. Other features include a rooftop pool, a large fitness room equipped with state-of-the-art equipment, and the renowned GOCO Spa, spanning 1,700 square meters, where rejuvenating facials and body treatments emphasize relaxation and well-being. For families, the Kids Zone features a children’s pool and play area on the top floor. With its exceptional range of culinary and leisure activities combined with first-class service, guests can experience luxury and comfort at its best.

Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts stands for the highest levels of hospitality, first-class service, modern design, luxury and comfort. Currently, the hotels are located in ten countries across three continents. The Steigenberger Residence Doha perfectly complements and expands the international hotel portfolio and contributes to the urban cityscape of Qatar.

For reservations, please visit Steigenberger.com or call +974 4020 1666.