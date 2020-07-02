British Airways to increase route network in coming weeks

British Airways will resume flying to more destinations across its network this month, albeit offering fewer frequencies due to reduced demand and the impact of the global quarantine restrictions.

Across the UK and Europe, the airline will return to more short haul destinations by the end of July, including Austria, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Croatia, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Kosovo, Morocco, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and Turkey.

Domestic flights will resume between London and Belfast, Inverness, Jersey, Manchester, Newcastle and Newquay and the airline will move to double daily services to Edinburgh and Glasgow.

British Airways will also return to a small number of its normal long-haul routes by the end of July.

Services will resume across the Americas including flights to Bermuda, Dallas, Miami, Seattle and Toronto.

These join flights to San Francisco, which restarted in June along with destinations served throughout, including Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York (JFK) and Washington, with a very reduced schedule.

The Caribbean will also see British Airways return from July to Barbados and Kingston, Jamaica.

Joining Hong Kong and Singapore in the Far East, which again, the airline resumed limited flying to in June, will be services to Haneda in Japan.

Alex Cruz, British Airways chief executive, said: “Following months of lockdown and stress, we know people will want to travel to be reunited with friends and family and to take a well-deserved break.

“We have put in place measures – to UK government and aviation regulator standards – to ensure we’re doing all we can to protect the wellbeing of our customers and colleagues and we’ll be asking them to play their part in that too.”