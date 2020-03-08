Wizz Air pulls out of Italy as lockdown expands

Wizz Air has suspended flights from all destinations to Italy with immediate effect.

The whole of the country is now in lockdown as the destination battles to contain the coronavirus.

The latest figures show 9,172 cases of the virus in the country to date, and 463 deaths.

Wizz Air flights from London Luton to Bari and Catania will be suspended until April 3rd at the earliest.

The carrier said passengers with bookings affected by the change will be automatically informed and accommodated on an alternative route at the earliest possible date.

The Foreign & Commonwealth Office earlier began to advise against all but essential travel to the whole of Italy.

In response, ABTA warned the situation in the country could change quickly.

“British nationals remain able to depart Italy without restriction and airports remain open throughout Italy.

“However, airline schedules are subject to change and some flights are being cancelled.

“Customers currently in Italy should contact their travel provider to discuss their options and follow the instructions of local authorities and local public health advice,” explained a statement.

“Customers who are imminently due to travel on package holidays which include Italy should be offered alternative arrangements by their travel provider.

“If no suitable alternatives are available, package holiday customers should be offered a full refund.

“Customers who have booked their flights and accommodation directly should speak to their airline and accommodation provider to discuss their options.

“They should also check their travel insurance to see if this will cover any additional costs.”

Israel

From Thursday, Wizz Air will also suspend flights to Tel Aviv and Eilat as Israel introduces strict entry requirements for non-residents.

Flights from London Luton to Tel Aviv will be suspended until March 23rd at least due to the announcement made by Israeli authorities of a 14-day quarantine period for all passengers arriving in the country.