Fish Bazaar launches at White Restaurant

Seafood lovers will fall hook, line and sinker for White Restaurant’s latest concept, Fish Bazaar, taking place every Wednesday from 18:00.

For just AED250 per person for three courses, including two glasses of wine, Fish Bazaar features fresh catch daily, inviting guests to hand-select their favourites from the display before being perfectly prepared by the kitchen, steamed or grilled and served with ratatouille and steamed rice.

Complementing the seafood offering will be a selection sharing starters including zesty seabass ceviche, salmon and tuna sashimi pizza, crispy calamari and salade fraîcheur (a traditional fresh French salad combined with pickles).

The fresh fish mains will be followed by a beautifully flaky and creamy rendition of bougatsa – a Greek custard pie with phyllo.

Aside from the wine-pairing package, diners can also pick from hand crafted signature and classic cocktails with a White Beach twist, as well as beers, champagnes and premium spirits.

For a romantic dinner or a spirited catch up with a group of friends, guests to Fish Bazaar can pull up a pew either on the wooden deck of its beachside patio or inside its cool, white-washed interior.

Its in-tune with nature décor manages to be both chic, rustic and comfortable, providing a calming ambience.

Guests are also invited to make a day of it by enjoying a day lounging at White Beach, dipping in and out of its gorgeous infinity pool, before sipping sunset cocktails and settling in for dinner.

Shaded by palm trees and cream crocheted umbrellas, there is no better place for a beach and pool day.

With a soulful soundtrack and daily live entertainment, White’s boundary-pushing style has fast made it one of the hippest hangouts in town.

With the new Wednesday Fish Bazaar, now there is even more reason to visit.