Wizz Air celebrates the arrival of its 160th Airbus aircraft

Wizz Air, Europe’s fastest growing and most sustainable airline, celebrates the arrival of its 160th Airbus aircraft, which will be supporting the operation at Henri Coanda International Airport in Bucharest, Romania.

The new Airbus A321neo joining Wizz Air’s fleet incorporates the latest technologies in aviation and offers significant environmental benefits, with a nearly 50% reduction in noise footprint, a 20% reduction in fuel consumption and 50% reduction in nitrogen oxide emissions. Wizz Air’s ultra-modern and efficient aircraft fleet is one of the youngest in the world, with an average age of 4.74, and this new aircraft arrival strengthens its position as one of the greenest airlines.

The arrival also underpins Wizz Air’s commitment to more than tripling the size of its fleet by the end of the decade. Wizz Air has the largest order book of over 411 state-of-the-art Airbus A320 family aircraft, which will enable the airline to further reduce its environmental footprint by 25% per passenger kilometre by 2030.

Zsuzsa Trubek, Communications Manager, Wizz Air said: “We are delighted to welcome the 160th aircraft to our fleet, which supports our ambitious strategy to become a 500 Airbus aircraft airline by 2030, whilst further cementing our sustainability credentials. Our constantly growing fleet of ultra-modern, efficient, and sustainable, aircraft will allow us to serve more passengers in our network, flying them to some of the most exciting destinations Europe has to offer. “

