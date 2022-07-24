IATA release statement on Dublin Airport charges

“We welcome the Irish Commission for Aviation Regulation (CAR) decision to push back on Dublin Airport’s proposed outrageous average 68% price increase. But even under the regulator’s revised proposal, the average price cap is still some 11% above 2022 levels. With strong demand for air travel now back, IATA is predicting traffic to and from Ireland to recover in 2023, well ahead of CAR’s prediction, which could allow for the charges increase to be cut further over the period to 2026.

There is also no excuse for a repeat of the delays seen at Dublin airport this summer. It is now critical that Dublin Airport accelerate delivery of urgent Pier and stand capacity infrastructure within its Capital Investment Programme. If the airport is unable to service demand because it has not prepared properly, the CAR must ensure the airport is not rewarded for its failures. We will provide more information to the CAR on these and other matters ahead of the final determination.” – Willie Walsh, IATA Director General.