Wizz Air adds new summer flights from Luton

Wizz Air will launch two new routes from London Luton to Antalya in Turkey and Rzeszow in Poland.

From June 22nd, Wizz Air UK will operate flights twice weekly to the popular Mediterranean hotspot of Antalya, and from September 22nd, flights will commence three times a week to the historic Polish city.

With the addition of these new destinations, Wizz Air will now operate a total of 74 routes from its London Luton base.

Owain Jones, managing director of Wizz Air UK, said: “Although travel is currently restricted, we continue to plan for the easing of restrictions, as we remain committed to providing the UK with affordable, direct flights to exciting destinations.

“Whether it is relaxing on the beautiful beaches in Antalya or discovering the historical Old Town in Rzeszow, our low-fare flights offer UK passengers even more choice when deciding on their post-lockdown holiday destination.

“When the time comes, we will be ready with our industry leading health and safety measures to welcome passengers back on board our ultra-young and efficient aircraft.”