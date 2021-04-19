INNSiDE by Meliá Qujiang Xian signed in China

Meliá Hotels International has continued to maintain its strategic growth in China with the announcement of the new INNSiDE by Meliá Qujiang Xian.

The property is expected to open by 2025.

The new opening will expand the group’s footprint in the country to 12 properties (six operating hotels and 6 in the pipeline in Shanghai, Xi’an, Chengdu, Jinan, Zhengzhou, Chongqing, Inner Mongolia, and Guangxi).

Xi’an has a long history dating back more than 3,000 years and is also the political, economic, and cultural centre of north-west China.

INNSiDE by Meliá Qujiang Xian is located in Qujiang New District, the cultural centre of the city, boasting popular tourist attractions such as Giant Wild Goose Pagoda, Tang Dynasty Furong Garden, Great Tang Dynasty Ever-Bright City, Tang Dynasty Fortification Wall Relics Park, and Duling Relics Park.

Additional cultural and art venues such as Shaanxi Grand Theater, Xi’an Art Museum, and Xi’an Concert Hall are also close by.

The district is one of the most desirable areas for residential properties in the city.

The signing of INNSiDE by Meliá Qujiang Xian, accompanies the group’s flagship luxury operating property, Gran Meliá Xi’an, next to Tang Paradise, and the pipeline hotel Meliá Qinhan New Town, an urban resort located in Xixian New Area in the city.