Strong demand for Silversea departures in Greece

Silversea Cruises has opened sales on brand-new voyages aboard Silver Moon to the eastern Mediterranean.

The trips will be departing from Greece from June 18th.

The cruise line unveiled a collection of nine voyages, each ten days in length, which will sail round-trip from Piraeus (Athens), taking in many of the most beautiful destinations in the country, such as Santorini, Paros, Mykonos, and Crete, among others, as well as Haifa (Israel) and Cyprus.

“The entire team at Silversea, our colleagues at the Royal Caribbean Group, and our loyal guests have been waiting for this incredible news for over one year.

“We are delighted to open general sales on our new Silver Moon itineraries in the Eastern Mediterranean,” says Roberto Martinoli, chief executive, Silversea Cruises.

“Our guests are yearning to continue their travels, exemplified by the unprecedented demand we are currently registering.

“We are excited to introduce them to our beautiful new flagship Silver Moon, as they travel deep into Greece, Israel, and Cyprus.”

Full vaccinations will be mandatory for guests and crew embarking Silver Moon in Greece.

“We welcome the announcement of Silversea Cruises’ restart from Greece,” added Greece minister of tourism, Harry Theoharis.

“Once again, travellers will have the opportunity to discover our beautiful destinations and create memories to last a lifetime.

“We fully support the recommencement of cruising, as it is a very important pillar of our tourism strategy.”