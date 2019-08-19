Breaking Travel News
Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah launches new couples package

Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah has launched its ‘An Unforgettable Romance’ package for couples this September.

The package includes a day that begins with a champagne breakfast in bed featuring Waldorf Eggs Royal and a gift or red roses.

Couples will then be treated to an Adam & Eve massage at the Waldorf Astoria Spa followed a Jacuzzi in the couples’ suite accompanied with chocolate-dipped strawberries and champagne.

The couples will then be treated to an afternoon tea session at Peacock Alley, the hotel’s dining venue.

A luxury car will be arranged to take couples on a tour and upon arrival back to the hotel, couples will be led to a private dinner set up on their room balcony with a five-course set menu followed by a rose petal bath for both.

The offer runs until September 30th.

Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah

A haven within the vibrant city of Dubai, the Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah boasts a private soft-sanded beach, six distinct restaurants and lounges and elegant sea-facing guest rooms and suites.

Situated on the iconic Palm Jumeirah island, this Waldorf Astoria resort promises all the amenities for a relaxing getaway.