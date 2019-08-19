Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah launches new couples package

Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah has launched its ‘An Unforgettable Romance’ package for couples this September.

The package includes a day that begins with a champagne breakfast in bed featuring Waldorf Eggs Royal and a gift or red roses.

Couples will then be treated to an Adam & Eve massage at the Waldorf Astoria Spa followed a Jacuzzi in the couples’ suite accompanied with chocolate-dipped strawberries and champagne.

The couples will then be treated to an afternoon tea session at Peacock Alley, the hotel’s dining venue.

A luxury car will be arranged to take couples on a tour and upon arrival back to the hotel, couples will be led to a private dinner set up on their room balcony with a five-course set menu followed by a rose petal bath for both.

The offer runs until September 30th.

Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah

A haven within the vibrant city of Dubai, the Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah boasts a private soft-sanded beach, six distinct restaurants and lounges and elegant sea-facing guest rooms and suites.

Situated on the iconic Palm Jumeirah island, this Waldorf Astoria resort promises all the amenities for a relaxing getaway.