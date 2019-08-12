Monocle opens travel retail store in Hong Kong airport

Monocle has announced the opening of its first travel retail store at Hong Kong International Airport.

The shop will be the first in a new rollout of airport-based outposts for the media brand with an emphasis on books, the best periodicals, travel essentials and Monocle’s full range of products and special collaborations.

Developed in association with Paris based Lagardère Travel Retail, the store is located at one of the airport’s popular retail destinations selling globally sourced essentials, accessories and apparel directly to discerning travellers.

Tyler Brûlé, editor-in-chief and chairman of Monocle, commented: “The launch of this new concept at Hong Kong International Airport comes at the perfect time for our sector.

“Airport news and shop formats have not been keeping pace with the retail industry in general and this debut seeks to raise the game for both the print industry and customers.”

Welcoming over 74 million visitors annually and operating upwards of 800 flights daily, Hong Kong International Airport is a key location for the latest venture in Monocle’s burgeoning retail business.

The stand-alone store occupies a significant retail footprint of 190 square metres underlining a commitment to the printed word and also a premium offer to global travellers.

Among the shop’s assortment will be the brand’s range of Monocle Travel Guides, a must have for any urban explorer with over 37 cities and counting – each sharing a unique Monocle take on the world – as well as special edition products, only available at Hong Kong International Airport.

Already operating stores and café concepts globally (London, Zürich, Merano, Los Angeles, Toronto, Tokyo and Hong Kong and soon Milan) Monocle’s airport expansion comes in partnership with Lagardère Travel Retail, a pioneering global leader in the travel retail industry.

Monocle is also exploring opportunities at additional travel hubs globally.