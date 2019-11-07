Vukojevic to lead Jumby Bay Island, Antigua

Oetker Collection has appointed Aleksandra Vukojevic to the role of managing director at Jumby Bay Island.

Born in Croatia, Vukojevic graduated from the University of Medicine and started her career as a medical doctor.

Moving to Vancouver, Canada in 1997, she began her career in the hotel industry.

Combining hotel management, project and development, Vukojevic played a key role in the openings of Shangri-La Hotels in Canada and France, and worked also in some of their Asian properties.

She joined Oetker Collection in 2014 to lead the project management for the opening of Palácio Tangará in São Paulo in 2017.

Later that year, she was instrumental in the re-flagging of Jumby Bay Island, another property of Oetker Collection.

She will now be relocating to the private island permanently as managing director.

“This is a very special place. It’s truly a paradise. One cannot really imagine it until you experience it. And when you do, you never want to leave,” said Vukojevic.