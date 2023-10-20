Vueling Raises Awareness of the Importance of ‘Early Check-In’ in the Fight Against Breast Cancer

Vueling, part of IAG, collaborates for the seventh consecutive year with the Spanish Association Against Cancer to remind people of the importance of participating in breast cancer screenings.

As part of International Breast Cancer Day, celebrated every 19 October, Vueling runs the ‘Early check, the check-in that can’t wait’ campaign. This play on words connects the idea of checking in for a flight with the regular check-ups needed to detect breast cancer early. The disease occurs in every country in the world and according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), roughly half of all breast cancers appear in women with no specific risk factors other than sex and age.

Breast cancer is the 4th most common cause of cancer death in the UK, accounting for 7% of all cancer deaths (2017-2019). According to Cancer Research UK, there was an average of 55,920 new cases of breast cancer in the UK between 2016 and 2018 with 76% of females surviving the disease for 10 or more years and 23% of the cases found in the country classed as preventable.

This year, in order to bring the message even closer to passengers, Vueling has created a landing page, which summarises the six basic but necessary steps to follow for the early detection of any anomaly. The airline has also dressed the headrests of some of its planes in October to raise awareness of the importance of the ‘early check’ in the fight against the disease.

Sandra Hors, Director of Communication, Public Affairs and Sustainability at Vueling, says:

“At Vueling, we have the firm intention of contributing to society by lending our wings to facilitate the transport of those who need it the most. We also want to join the fight against a disease that is so prevalent and has such an impact on our environment and make our planes a space for raising awareness”.

ADVERTISEMENT