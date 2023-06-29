Vueling signs summer festival partnerships

With summer just around the corner, Vueling has just announced partnerships with four of Europe’s hottest festivals.

With a commitment to enhancing travel and supporting cultural events, the IAG-owned airline aims to connect music lovers across Europe for an unforgettable summer.

Vueling will be a key sponsor at the All Points East Festival, one of the highlights of the British summer calendar.

The event starts on August 18th and offers an eclectic range of music, food and drink and attracts some of biggest artists in the world.

The airline will offer a few activations on site throughout the duration of the six-day festival where visitors can expect surprise giveaways and complimentary gifts.

The low-cost carrier is also partnering with three popular festivals in Spain. In Barcelona, they will be a sponsor of Vida Festival (29 June - 1 July) and Festival Cruilla (5 - 8 July).

Both festivals are hugely popular, attracting music enthusiasts from across Europe. Then from 6 - 8 July, Vueling will be in Bilbao for the BBK festival which is beautifully backdropped by Mount Cobetas.

Again, on all three occasions the Vueling team will be at hand, adding to the festival experience with a series of festival prizes and activations.

Festivalgoers can fly to both Barcelona and Bilbao directly from Gatwick Airport with return prices starting at £81.98 and £98.38, respectively.