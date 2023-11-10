TURKS AND CAICOS ISLANDS CELEBRATES NON-STOP VIRGIN ATLANTIC FLIGHT

From Front row left: Deputy Governor Her Excellency Anya Williams, Victoria Swift, Country Manager, Virgin Atlantic, Minister of Tourism, the Hon Josephine Connolly. From Second row left: Stacy Cox, CEO, TCHTA, Karen Whitt, Hartling Group, Alvin Hegner, Co-Chair, Experience Turks and Caicos. From Third row left: Leandrea Missick, Executive Assistant, Ministry of Tourism, Tendra Musgrove, VP, TCHTA, Nikeva Ariza, Communication Manager, Airports Authority and Mary Cunningham, Travel Advisor

The Turks and Caicos Islands is celebrating Virgin Atlantic’s twice-weekly, non-stop flight from London to Providenciales.

“We now have a direct flight from London to the Turks and Caicos Islands and everywhere I go they ask me how did this happen. The Turks and Caicos Islands have established a solid reputation for luxury and excellence, making us a well-established brand. Our stunning beaches, crystal waters and world-class resorts have helped us build a reputation that resonates far beyond our borders, particularly in the high-esteem US and Canada markets,” she said.

“Our commitment to providing unparalleled experiences for our visitors has earned us a distinguished position on the global tourism map. This new flight to our shores ushers in a new era for the tourism industry. This direct flight connection from London to the Turks and Caicos Islands signifies a monumental shift and promises to yield numerous benefits for our nation.”

The Minister said this non-stop flight signals expansion into the European market, will provide an economic boost with a surge of arrivals from the United Kingdom, an opportunity to expose our world-class resorts, exquisite dining options and unique cultural attributes to a new audience, and a steadfast commitment to sustainable tourism practices.

The Inaugural Virgin Atlantic Flight was on Saturday, November 4, 2023, from London Heathrow to Howard Hamilton International Airport, Providenciales.

Minister Connolly and Deputy Governor, Her Excellency Anya Williams, led the Turks and Caicos delegation that attended World Travel Market, November 6-8, 2023. The delegation included Wesley Clerveaux, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, Alvin Hegner, Co-Chair of Board of Directors, Experience Turks and Caicos and Selvyn Hawkins, Chair of the Board of Turks and Caicos Airport Authority (TCIAA), Karen Whitt, Hartling Group Member and the COMO representative, and Stacy Cox, CEO of the Turks and Caicos Hotel and Tourism Association.

Hannah Swift, Country Manager for Virgin Atlantic, also travelled with the delegation for her first-ever visit to the Turks and Caicos Islands. She advised the Turks and Caicos Islands is Virgin Atlantic’s eighth destination in the Caribbean. “It is exciting to be here and to offer people in the UK and beyond the UK with our partners in Air France and KLM to give European travellers a chance to come here on a non-stop flight and offer the chance for imports and exports and gives business travellers a chance to do come to the island and do business and the same for the people from the Turks and Caicos Islands to go the UK and do business,” she said.

In his remarks, the Honourable Arlington Musgrove, Minister of Immigration and Border Control, noted that the new airlift coincides with Tourism Environmental Awareness Month, the theme of which is “Invest in Today for a Better Tomorrow”. “For Virgin Airlines to touch down in the Turks and Caicos Islands while we celebrate Tourism Environmental Awareness month, it is a momentous occasion. This shows the emphasis the Government of the Turks and Caicos Islands is putting in tourism, it also shows we are dedicated to teaching the world what the Turks and Caicos Islands is all about,” he said.

In her remarks, Governor, Her Excellency Dileeni Deniel Selvaratnam said it is wonderful to have this partnership with Virgin Atlantic and she is excited to have this direct flight into London.

Deputy Governor, Her Excellency Anya Williams said she is very excited about the new airlift and what it could do for the Turks and Caicos brand and encouraged everyone to support the airline to guarantee success.

Premier, the Honourable Charles Washington Missick also delivered remarks, commending all who made this new flight possible.