Embraer launches new urban air mobility unit

Eve Urban Air Mobility Solutions (Eve) has been spun off from Embraer as a new, independent company dedicated to accelerating the urban air mobility ecosystem.

The company is developing a full portfolio of solutions, including the progression and certification of an electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle (eVTOL) and the associated comprehensive services and support network, as well as working on the creation of urban air traffic management solutions.

André Stein, former head of strategy for EmbraerX, has been appointed chief executive of Eve.

Eve will benefit from greater focus, speed, and agility, allowing the company to innovate and execute at an accelerated pace in order to fully capitalize on the global urban air mobility opportunity.

Having been incubated for almost four years within EmbraerX, now is the right time to establish Eve as an independent company.

“We value the vast potential of the urban air mobility market, as it represents a new business segment in which we foresee significant opportunities for Embraer.

“Innovation and diversification are key pillars of Embraer’s new strategic plan, which will increase revenue and improve profitability over the next few years,” said Francisco Gomes Neto, chief executive of Embraer.

“That is why I am eager to announce Eve, the first company to graduate from EmbraerX.

“Eve stands primed to create a new frontier in transportation with intelligent, environmentally friendly, autonomous-ready aircraft and the associated ubiquitous support and urban air traffic management solutions.”

Benefitting from a start-up mindset, backed by Embraer’s more than 50-year history of aerospace expertise, Eve today unveils a unique and valuable market proposition.