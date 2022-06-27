Vietnam to promote more local foods to attract tourists

Vietnam is seeking to promote more of its beloved national cuisine to international tourists, according to a project announced by the Việt Nam Culinary Culture Association (VCCA).

This year, VCCA will collect information on 300 typical Vietnamese dishes and and among those, select 100 special dishes for promotion abroad.

The selection process will be conducted by the Professional Council of the VCCA, and will include consultations with the general public through press and social media channels.

President of the VCCA Lã Quốc Khánh said that the selection of 100 Vietnamese dishes will be a first step in a broader plan to promote the country’s culinary culture.

The association also plans to build a database of 1,000 Vietnamese dishes by 2024 as part of creating a Vietnamese cuisine museum in Huế.

ADVERTISEMENT

In late March, the association conducted surveys to find out the best local foods in the five northern provinces and cities of Nam Định, Hà Nam, Thái Nguyên, Phú Thọ and Hà Nội, with the participation of food artisans such as Phan Gia Tôn Hiền, Hồ Đắc Thiếu Anh, Nguyễn Thị Hiền and Lê Thị Thiết.

From this data, VCCA will select typical and unique dishes with high popularity from different regions to promote Vietnamese cuisine to the wider world.

Vietnam is nominated as Asia’s Leading Beach Destination 2022, Asia’s Leading City Break Destination 2022, Asia’s Leading Cultural Destination 2022, Asia’s Leading Destination 2022, Asia’s Leading Heritage Destination 2022, Asia’s Leading Nature Destination 2022, Asia’s Leading Sustainable Tourism Destination 2022, Asia’s Leading Tourist Board 2022 and Asia’s Leading Youth Travel Destination 2022 by World Travel Awards.