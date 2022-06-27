Refurbished Serengeti lodge offers opportunities to explore Western Corridor

Situated in the Serengeti’s remote Western Corridor, &Beyond Grumeti Serengeti River Lodge, which has reopened after a comprehensive rebuild, offers even more ways to explore this scenic region and its rich wildlife.

With interior design by Fox Browne Creative and architectural design by Jack Alexander, the lodge’s new look has redefined the traditional concept in a manner that is luxurious and contemporary while retaining the rustic and tactile nature of the original camp. Drawing inspiration from the natural setting, the sweeping arc of the guest areas follows the contours of the nearby Grumeti River, creating a natural flow of sitting and dining areas. More than doubled in size, guest Suites feature raised ceilings and taller doors, while canvas, banana fibre and hardwood cladding add a layer of richness. Guest Suites now feature deep baths and indoor showers, as well as outdoor decks with private plunge pools.

“Not only has the rebuild given &Beyond Grumeti a brand new look but our team has also been hard at work developing a selection of experiences that provide guests with even more choice about how to enjoy the lodge and its magnificent setting,” says Niall Anderson, &Beyond Chief Operating Officer Africa Lodges.

While morning and afternoon game drives are a safari staple and a hot air balloon experience can be arranged at an additional cost, the new nature walk option provides yet another perspective from which to explore the vast landscapes of the Serengeti. While guests have always been able to choose between an all-day safari or twice-daily game drives, guests can now spend their afternoon traversing the unique wilderness on a nature walk instead.

In addition to the wildlife viewing adventures, guests can also choose to embark on a cultural visit to the nearby Lukungu community or even drive to the shores of Lake Victoria, Africa’s largest lake, where they will get a firsthand glimpse of the traditional communities for whom fishing this vast expanse of water is a way of life.

ADVERTISEMENT

Travellers who prefer to spend more time enjoying the comfort of the lodge and its spectacular setting overlooking an offshoot of the Grumeti River are also spoiled for choice. With daily yoga classes now available, guests can unwind, stretch and strengthen their body with help from an expert instructor while drinking in the serenity of setting. The addition of a bathtub means that guests can now also enjoy a relaxing post-workout soak, all while keeping an eye on the daily happening of the bush through floor-to-ceiling windows that look out onto the river.

The lodge’s extended guest areas are also designed to provide more spaces for travellers to either interact with each other or enjoy the tranquillity of the lodge, as their mood dictates. A brand new cocktail bar is the ideal place for sharing stories over pre-dinner drinks, while a series of sitting and dining areas allows for plenty of both private and communal dining options.

Seasonally designed menus will ensure locally sourced ingredients and wholesome meals, with vibrant colours and flavours that reflect the region. Much-loved breakfast trays, with freshly-squeezed juices and house-baked breads, will remain in play, with the interactive kitchen providing delicious breakfast specials on order. À la carte lunches will cater for all preferences and appetites, with both large and small plates available, while dinner experiences include the traditional boma, the dining room, bush dinners beneath the stars, plus private room dinners.

The addition of an inter-leading Family Suite now makes &Beyond Grumeti the ideal family safari option, and the lodge’s WILDchild programme offers plenty to keep young guests busy, from age-appropriate safari activities to nature walks, volleyball and pizza-making in the lodge’s boma.

“With the additions made to both the lodge itself and the selection of activities that are on offer, our lodge team is eager to once again delight guests, secure in the knowledge that they will be getting the most exclusive and varied safari experience in the Western Serengeti,” concludes Anderson.