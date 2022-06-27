Singita introduces two galleries ushering new African art era

With a guest experience that is constantly evolving, Singita is embarking on a journey to transform its existing boutique and gallery (B&G) concept to celebrate Africa’s growing status as a place of artistic renown. The first art gallery space was piloted at Singita Sabi Sand earlier this year with a second opening at Singita Kruger National Park, in July 2022.

The expertly curated collection of pieces on show demonstrates contemporary African artwork and collectables, highlighting the creativity of the continent, and includes works by renowned artists as well as rising talent. “We want to celebrate Africa’s rich cultural heritage, its unique places and people, and the beautiful stories and experiences that have shaped who they are,” says Phumzile Mgiba, Boutique Manager.

Investment pieces by internationally collected and award-winning African artists – from sculpture to photography and installations – will be exhibited in the spaces, allowing for a world-class art-viewing experience. “By creating a space dedicated to contemporary art from Africa, Singita is showcasing the creativity that is so prolific here. The works displayed at the new B&G space in Singita Sabi Sand embody this, and we will continue to build on its remarkable momentum across all our regions,” says Lindy Rousseau, Chief Strategist at Singita.

The newly imagined B&G concept, like all endeavours at Singita, aligns with its 100-year purpose and so includes a fundraising element designed to create awareness around key causes and projects across all four regions. The artists joining the initiative are passionate about preserving Africa’s wildlife and wilderness and their work will not only depict the continent’s natural beauty, but also contribute towards its conservation. In line with Singita’s commitment to see communities thrive, a percentage of the sale proceeds will be channelled to the Singita Lowveld Trust to support small and medium local enterprises in South Africa.

The renowned artists involved will only serve to elevate the stature of African art – this will be skillfully demonstrated at the new gallery at Singita Kruger National Park, where a piece by the award-winning Athi-Patra Ruga will have pride of place. To further promote the appreciation of African art on the world stage, Singita will encourage guests to engage closely with the works – to learn about their context, as well as the artists. Activations such as artist residencies and auctions will also be introduced in time.

Singita has been helping to preserve Africa’s natural spaces for almost three decades. In partnership with our non-profit Funds & Trusts who implement strategic conservation projects in each of the regions in which we operate.