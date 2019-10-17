Vietnam Airlines launches new flights to Bali, Indonesia

Vietnam Airlines has celebrated the launch of its new flights to Bali, tourism capital of Indonesia, from Ho Chi Ming City.

Ceremonies were hosted at both Tan Son Nhat Airport in Ho Chi Minh City and Ngurah Rai Airport in Bali.

The first flights on the new route took off from Ho Chi Minh City at 11:10 and from Bali at 16:50, carrying a total of more than 250 passengers.

Vietnamese ambassador to Indonesia, Pham Vinh Quang, was in attendance to deliver a speech at the ceremony in Bali.

The first flight from Ho Chi Minh City landed in Bali at 15:50 and was welcomed with a water salute and traditional Indonesian performances.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pham Vinh Quang said: “This new route will facilitate direct travel from Bali to Ho Chi Minh City, allowing passengers to explore stunning destinations in southern Vietnam.

“This will help to enhance economic and tourism integration in the region as well as promote the image of Vietnam and the Vietnamese people to the world.”

Vietnam Airlines will operate flights between Ho Chi Minh City and Bali every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday.

This is the second Vietnam Airlines flight connecting Vietnam to Indonesia, adding to the Ho Chi Minh City-Jakarta route which has operated since December 2012.

Vietnam Airlines flights on the new route are operated with Airbus A321 aircraft.