Vietjet to insure passengers against Covid-19

Vietjet is offering passengers insurance against Covid-19 infection as the carrier battles to restore confidence in its service.

Under the banner Sky Covid Care, the airline is offering coverage valued at US$857-8,570 to all passengers flying on its domestic flights from before June 30th.

With the insurance, passengers are eligible for insurance coverage and benefits from Vietjet within 30 days starting from their flight date, regardless of contagion sources.

Vietjet will pay up to tens of billions of Vietnamese dong worth of insurance premiums to ensure passengers’ safety while flying on its modern and comfortable aircraft served by young and professional cabin crew.

“The safety of passengers and cabin crews are protected at the highest level against all risks of the Covid-19,” the carrier said in a statement.

To be eligible for insurance coverage, passengers need to provide all information in accordance with Vietjet’s terms and conditions when purchasing tickets and using aviation services.

They must also comply with all regulations on Covid-19 prevention and control of Vietjet, the ministry of health and local authorities.

