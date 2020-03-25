American chief executive Parker welcomes CARES act

In a video shared with team members, American Airlines chief executive Doug Parker discusses how the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) act is expected to shape the response to Covid-19.

The US$2 trillion package is currently being prepared by congress, and is expected to include up to US$65 billion in relief for airlines.

