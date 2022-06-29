Vietjet opens new international routes

In the activities of the Da Nang Investment Forum 2022, with the participation of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, People’s Committee of Da Nang City and the new-age carrier Vietjet have signed Memorandum of Understanding on 5-year strategic cooperation (2022 - 2027) to support development and contribute to the socio-economic development of Vietnam in general and Da Nang in particular.

Vietjet will coordinate to promote the image of Da Nang City to domestic and international tourists and promote trade, tourism, and investment in Da Nang City. Vietjet will paint the tourism brand of Da Nang into the aircraft to bring the image of Da Nang to all countries and destinations the airline has flied to. Da Nang will also join with Vietjet in stimulus events, investment promotion conferences and promote Da Nang to tourists…

In the series of activities at the Investment Forum, Vietjet officially announced the opening of 7 new international routes connecting Da Nang City to Singapore, South Korea and India, the first step in its commitments to cooperate with the city.

The routes connecting Da Nang City, the beautiful coastal and “most livable in Vietnam” to Busan (South Korean), the 5 largest and most populous cities in India including New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Bangalore together with Singapore will operate from July and right in the QIII/2022, with 4 to 7 return flights per week, meeting the tourism, trade, investment, visiting relative demands of people and tourists.

Vietjet Vice President Nguyen Thanh Son said: “Da Nang is one of the most attractive destination for international tourists in Vietnam. Vietjet has transported nearly 22 million passengers from, to Da Nang until now, currently operating 8 domestic and 5 international routes flying from, Vietjet continues that the new routes announced today to contribute to opening more opportunities, promoting economic, trade and business investment between Da Nang city and other cities, countries in the region”.

With many positive activities and connections with Da Nang City as well as the “Central heritage road”, Vietjet has constantly opened more routes, bringing passengers more flight options, time and happy experience with hot and fresh meals, health care products and services, utilities with new and modern aircraft, friendly and dedicated cabin crews and especially unique cultural and artistic performances right on an aircraft at an altitude of 10,000 meters.

Vietjet and its fleet carrying the iconic image of a red flag, a yellow star and the “Hello Vietnam” song have contributed to promoting the image of Vietnam’s tourism, country, and people’s hospitality to the world and bringing the world back to Vietnam, contributing to economic development in the cities and countries that the airline has routes to. Sovico Group has had the initiative and developed the “Central Heritage Road” connecting Hue - My Son - Da Nang - Hoi An, promoting tourism in the Central region. In Da Nang, Vietjet is the first airline operating both domestic and international routes to the new airport of this province as well as operating the first international flights to the city.

Vietjet Air is nominated as Asia’s Leading Low-Cost Airline 2022 by World Travel Awards.