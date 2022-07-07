Vietjet offers 777,777 promo tickets to mark 7 July

Jubilantly welcoming the double day 7/7, Vietjet offers passengers a golden week with 777,777 domestic and international tickets priced from only VND7,700.

Get ready to explore attractive destinations with Vietjet and do not miss out the opportunities to immediately hunt for promotional tickets from only VND 7,700 from 0:00 on July 7 to 23:59 on July 13, 2022 at the website www.vietjetair.com, Vietjet Air mobile apps, Facebook at www.facebook.com/vietjetvietnam (section “Booking”). In particular, passengers can enjoy free payment fees when booking and paying via Vietjet SkyClub.

Promotional tickets from only VND7,700 are applied on both domestic routes across Vietnam and attractive international tourist, resort, shopping and exploring destinations in India, South Korea, Japan, Indonesia (Bali), Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, etc. with flexible flight periods from August 15, 2022 to March 26, 2023 (**).

With a widely flight network covering regional, many flights every day, convenient flight times and hundreds of thousands of promotional tickets, Vietjet is ready to welcome passengers to unique experiences with its new and modern fleet, friendly and dedicated cabin crews, fresh and hot meals, new health care products and services, travel insurance, accommodation facilities, new utilities and many unique cultural and artistic performances at an altitude 10,000 meters, etc. It’s only with Vietjet.

There are limited promotional tickets, let’s quickly hunt for tickets on the website, smart applications and plan a trip with your family, friends and relatives today.

ADVERTISEMENT