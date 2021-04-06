Vietjet restarts international flights to Asian hubs

Vietjet has resumed regular international flights to major hubs including Bangkok, Tokyo, Seoul and Taipei.

Flights from Ho Chi Minh City to Bangkok are scheduled to depart every Friday, and the service from Hanoi to Seoul (Incheon International Airport) is scheduled to depart from April 15th.

The flights from Hanoi to Tokyo (Narita International Airport) are scheduled to depart from today.

The services from Hanoi to Taipei are scheduled to depart from April 11th.

All services from Vietnam will only serve the passengers who meet the immigration regulations of the arriving countries and territories.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cases are usually Vietnamese citizens studying, working, or visiting relatives overseas, or foreigners returning home from Vietnam.

All flights into Vietnam will continue to comply with the current regulations directed by the government of Vietnam, following allocation by the Civil Aviation Authority and the ministry of foreign affairs of Vietnam.

As a member of IATA, Vietjet has also cooperated with Vietnamese and international authorities to implement the IATA Travel Pass to ensure the safety of passengers while effectively controlling the pandemic, simplifying travel procedures, and getting ready for soon-to-be normal travel.