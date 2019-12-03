Vietjet chief executive honoured by Forbes

Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao, president and chief executive of Vietjet, has been named as one of the 100 most powerful women in the world by Forbes.

The aviation industry leader has been the only woman representing Vietnam for three consecutive years.

As of December, Forbes estimated that the total assets of the self-made billionaire stood at US$2.7 billion.

The figure also makes her the only female Vietnamese in Forbes’ United States dollar billionaire list.

Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao also chairs a multi-sector Sovico Group, HDBank and many other real estate businesses.

Vietjet is the leading airline in Vietnam and is looking to further grow its business overseas by continuously expanding its international flight network.

The carrier currently offers services to Malaysia, India, Japan, Korea, China, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Myanmar, Cambodia, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionised the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world.

With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations and performance, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers’ demands.

With a young, modern fleet with an average age of only 2.7 years, and as one of the leading airlines in the world in terms of safety, quality and technical reliability, Vietjet operates around over 400 flights daily and has carried nearly 100 million passengers to-date across an expansive network.

The Forbes list, includes women in business, finance, media, politics, social, philanthropic and technology sectors.

The annual ranking is based on multiple categories such as asset quality, media exposure, segment and international influence.

The full list can be seen here.