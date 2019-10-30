Vietjet adds two new Da Nang routes

Vietjet has launched new connections for Singapore and Hong Kong from Da Nang.

The Da Nang-Hong Kong route will operate daily return flights starting from December 12th, with a flight duration of approximately one hour and 45 minutes per leg.

The flight departs from Da Nang at 12:45 and arrives in Hong Kong at 15:30.

The return flight will depart from Hong Kong at 17:20 and land in Da Nang at 18:05.

Also operating daily, the Da Nang-Singapore route will commence operations starting from December 20th, with a flight duration of approximately two hours and 40 minutes per leg.

The flight will depart from Da Nang at 12:20 and arrive in Singapore at 15:55.

The return flight will take off from Singapore at 10:50 and land in Da Nang at 12:30.

Vietjet Vice president, Nguyen Thanh Son, said: “To meet the increasing travel demand during year-end festive season, Vietjet has ordered new modern aircraft, including Airbus’s newest A321XLR, and continues to expand the international flight network.

“The new routes from Da Nang to Singapore and Hong Kong will strengthen the connection between Vietnam and two major economic and tourism centres in Asia.”

Da Nang, a coastal city in central Vietnam, is gaining popularity not only to domestic but also international tourists.

It also serves as a gateway to surrounding destinations including the ancient town of Hoi An, the former imperial citadel in Hue and Quang Binh.