Refreshed British Airways lounge open in Johannesburg

British Airways has unveiled its latest lounge refurbishment in Johannesburg.

The lounge, based in O.R. Tambo International Airport, has undergone significant refurbishment with the new and improved space being converted into one large lounge with a dedicated boutique dining area for first-class customers.

Guests will enjoy a warm welcome and a place to relax or work prior to their departure from Johannesburg to London Heathrow.

The carefully curated lounge follows a new design concept for the airline, which debuted in 2018, and features the very best of British and South African design, delivering a luxurious and contemporary look and feel.

The 880 square metre lounge can host up to 247 customers and offers a modern lobby bar area for socialising, a brasserie dining area and office space with ample workstations with power outlets.

A peaceful, separate seating area with a mix of elegant armchairs and banquette seating is available for those who wish to recharge ahead of their journey with complementary magazines and newspapers.

Zoned areas in the lounge will enable guests to choose what area they would like to relax in depending on their mood, with a music system and bespoke playlist. Lighting has been carefully planned by zone and dimmable to reflect the time of day.

Carolina Martinoli, British Airways’ director of brand and customer experience, said: “We’re delighted to present the next step in our significant customer investment with the re-opening of the Johannesburg lounge.

“Every detail has been carefully designed and we’ve created a space to meet our customers’ needs – whether they want to relax with a hot meal, work in peace or enjoy a drink at the lobby bar, the lounge will get their travels off to the best start.”

British Airways has this year completed the renovation of its First and Club lounges in New York’s JFK Terminal 7, along with improvements to the customer experience at check-in, which are currently underway.