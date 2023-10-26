AmaWaterways Launches 2-for-1 Vietnam and Cambodia Land Package Offer

Award-winning luxury river cruise line AmaWaterways has announced an exclusive 2-for-1 Land Package offer for guests booking a six- or eight-night land package in conjunction with 2024 and 2025 seven-night river cruises through Vietnam and Cambodia.

Guests booking selected Charms of the Mekong or Riches of the Mekong itineraries are able to take advantage of the offer* until December 31, 2023. Guests not opting for the 2-for-1 land package will instead benefit from 20% savings on cruises included in the promotion.

“We are seeing a pent-up desire for authentic experiences in exotic destinations, so we are thrilled to offer our guests our incredible pre- and post-cruise land packages in Vietnam and Cambodia at a special 2-for-1 price,” said Kristin Karst, executive vice president and co-founder of AmaWaterways. “Travellers seeking a longer and more immersive experience now have the opportunity to fully embrace their long-awaited journey through Vietnam and Cambodia, extending their stay to explore captivating cities and visit UNESCO World Heritage Sites like Ha Long Bay and Angkor Wat, all while enjoying exceptional value.”

As part of these pre- and post-cruise land packages, travellers can explore iconic destinations, including Hanoi, Ha Long Bay, Siem Reap and Ho Chi Minh City accompanied by AmaWaterways’ professionally trained cruise managers, all while enjoying guided excursions, transfers and stays in luxury hotels.

The Charms of the Mekong and Riches of the Mekong itineraries take travellers along the Mekong River between Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam and Siem Reap in Cambodia visiting rural villages, colourful markets and a monastery, where they will receive a special Buddhist blessing by monks. Guests will have the opportunity to witness skilled artisans who create exquisite handicrafts and delicacies, and be treated to authentic experiences, including rides via oxcart, tuk tuk and trishaw.

The 2-for-1 Land Package offer is applicable on selected departure dates including:

Charms of the Mekong (Ho Chi Minh City to Siem Reap)

2024: August 5, 19; September 2, 16, 30; October 14, 28; November 25; December 9, 23

2025: January 6, 20; March 3, 31; April 14

Riches of the Mekong (Siem Reap to Ho Chi Minh City)

2024: August 12, 26; September 9, 23; October 7; November 18; December 2, 16, 30

2025: January 13; February 3, 10; March 10; April 7, 21

Prices start from £4,000 per person for the 13-night cruise and land package combining the seven-night Charms of the Mekong cruise from Ho Chi Minh City to Hanoi onboard AmaDara with 2 nights in Siem Reap, 3 nights in Hanoi and one night in Ha Long Bay post-cruise. The price, which includes the 2 for 1 promotion on land packages, represents a saving of £752 per person.

The above price is valid for the 14 September 2024 departure and includes the cruise in a twin-balcony category C stateroom based on two people sharing, return economy flights from London and group transfers.

The 2-for-1 Land Package can be combined with Referral Savings, Loyalty Benefits and AmaWaterways’ Future Cruise Benefit Programme, creating exceptional savings opportunities for travellers.

A world of relaxation awaits guests onboard the luxurious AmaDara. Welcoming up to 124 guests, the ship features French-colonial decor, twin-balcony staterooms and exquisitely crafted wood furnishings. Throughout the voyage, travellers can indulge in high-end amenities, including massage rooms, a fitness room and a Sun Deck pool, as well as award-winning dining at the Mekong Restaurant and The Chef’s Table speciality restaurant. To complete each day in style, guests can enjoy evening cocktails with panoramic views in the spacious Saigon Lounge while enjoying cultural performances.

*Other conditions apply. Visit this page for full details. https://www.amawaterways.co.uk/mekongsale

Prices are correct at time of issue, based on two sharing and subject to availability.

To reserve an AmaWaterways river cruise, contact your preferred Travel Agent, call 0800 520 2250 or visit AmaWaterways.co.uk.