Hanoi moves to optimise golf tourism potential

Hanoi is believed to hold rich potential for golf tourism, and it is taking various measures to tackle challenges and turn this type of tourism into its signature travel products.

The capital city is currently home to five golf courses and about 10 golf training sites. The system of accommodation facilities is relatively diverse and professional, including modern four- and five-star hotels of such brands as JW Marriot, Sheraton, and Metropole, according to the municipal Tourism Department.

Deputy Director of the Tourism Department Nguyen Hong Minh said golf tourism is one of highly potential luxury tourism products of Vietnam, including Hanoi, helping attract the travellers who are ready to spend big, particularly international ones.

Surveys show that local golf courses are all large, professional, and up to international standard with diverse and beautiful landscapes. Many have attracted players from nationwide, he noted, adding that this is an advantage of Hanoi.

Sharing the view, Standing Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Tourism Golf Association Pham Thanh Tri said golf tourism is helping increase travel earnings for the country in general and Hanoi in particular, especially from visitors from such key markets as the Republic of Korea, Japan, Singapore, the US, and Europe.

At recent workshops and discussions, experts pointed out that the modest number of golf courses and high expenses have made Hanoi not charming enough in the eyes of domestic golf tourists. Meanwhile, most of the courses are still operating independently and lack connectivity with one another or travel companies. A shortage of high-quality manpower with golf knowledge is also a hindrance to the courses’ operations, the Ha Noi Moi (New Hanoi) daily reported.

Tri perceived that it is necessary to have a specific business mechanism for golf tourism of Vietnam, including Hanoi, to compete with regional rivals. Golf course operators should also enhance connectivity to organise more national and international events to attract visitors.

Phung Quang Thang, Chairman of the Hanoi branch of the Vietnam Society of Travel Agents, said more quality experience and entertainment activities connected with golf need to be created so that travellers can not only play the sport but also have chances to explore the city and spend on other services.

He also pointed out the need for golf courses to partner with travel firms to develop attractive and diverse tourism products.

During his visit to Vietnam in 2022, President of the World Travel Awards Graham Cooke suggested Hanoi develop infrastructure serving international professional golf tournaments which should also be held near international-standard accommodation establishments as well as famous tourist sites.

Dang Huong Giang, Director of the municipal Tourism Department, said golf tourism will be one of the important tourism products of Hanoi in the time ahead, adding her department will work with other parties to step up golf tourism promotion and host reputable golf tournaments to draw more travellers, especially international ones, to the city

