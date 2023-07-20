IHG Hotels & Resorts to Introduce Vignette Collection Luxury & Lifestyle Brand to Phnom Penh in 2027

IHG Hotels & Resorts announces a partnership with Odom Living Co., Ltd. to introduce Vignette Collection to Phnom Penh in 2027.Located in the heart of Cambodia’s bustling capital, the 50-room Vignette Collection Phnom Penh Odom will provide guests with an exclusive Luxury & Lifestyle destination and joins a family of distinctive, elegant, and intriguing luxury and lifestyle hotels.

Created for the next generation of luxury travellers, each property is unique yet connected by a shared vision to make a positive change for people, place, and planet.

The second IHG Hotels & Resorts property to open in Cambodia – following Six Senses Krabey Island – Vignette Collection Phnom Penh Odom joins one of the world’s largest luxury and lifestyle portfolios with more than 450 open hotels and over 100,000 rooms. Vignette Collection is IHG’s first collection brand and joins Six Senses, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants and Hotel Indigo.

Patrick Finn, Vice President, Development, South East Asia & Korea, IHG Hotels & Resorts said: “Vignette Collection is IHG’s newest Luxury & Lifestyle brand, and already growing quickly in many markets. It’s the perfect choice for partners seeking a distinctive identity for their hotel, while benefiting from our global scale, systems, and expertise as the second largest Luxury & Lifestyle hotel operator in the world.

“It’s been wonderful to work with Odom Living to bring Vignette Collection hotel to Cambodia’s capital city. Since launching in 2021, Vignette Collection has opened six properties in destinations including Brisbane, Bangkok, Porto and Washington, and grown a pipeline of 15 outstanding hotels. Over the next 10 years we anticipate a rapid expansion of Vignette Collection, reaching 100 properties globally, attracting guests who seek authentic, experiential and considerate stays.”

Kim Leang Kean, Odom Board Chairman and Founder of real estate developer ULS added: “Phnom Penh is a vibrant city with a rich history, incredible architecture, mouth-watering food and a unique culture, and we believe that Vignette Collection Phnom Penh Odom will further enhance its status as a must-visit destination.

“The Vignette Collection brand experience of authentic one-of-a-kind stays, each with its own distinct outlook and story to tell, is perfectly suited to attracting the next generation of travellers to this thriving city. Surrounded by an exciting mix of upmarket retail outlets, office spaces, hotel and residences, it will quickly become the place to be for visitors and locals alike.”

Located on the top seven floors of Odom Tower – the 45-storey office component of the mixed-use development ODOM, Vignette Collection Phnom Penh Odom is conveniently situated along Preah Norodom Boulevard, a major road in Central Phnom Penh. With its central location within the Tonle Bassac district, it will be close to many international embassies and Cambodian government agencies, as well as international businesses and non-government organisations.

Vignette Collection Phnom Penh Odom will feature 50 rooms and suites and facilities including two restaurants, a rooftop bar, a lobby lounge, a swimming pool, fitness centre, a members-only private club and four meeting rooms.

The brand has expanded quickly in Southeast Asia, with the opening of Sindhorn Midtown Hotel Bangkok, Vignette Collection in 2022, with the rebrand of Dinso Resort & Villas Phuket, Thailand following later this year and two further hotels in The Aquatique Pattaya and Bangkok Chinatown.

Vignette Collection, IHG’s first collection brand, is a family of one-of-a-kind properties in sought-after urban and resort locations where the next generation of Luxury & Lifestyle travellers can indulge in stays that weave responsibility, community and locality together, backed by the reassurance of the company’s trusted reputation and leading loyalty offer.