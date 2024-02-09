Kandooma Maldives Attracts European Holidaymakers with Affordable Luxury

The charm and allure of overwater villas and beach houses just steps away from the white sand beach have made Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives a favourite for Europeans for several years, but it is the resort’s positioning as ‘affordable luxury’ which continues to inspire and drive an upward trajectory in arrivals.

Embracing the one island, one resort concept, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is located a short 40-minute speedboat ride from Velana International Airport making it easily accessible for tourists keen to start their holiday the moment they touchdown on the tarmac.

Despite the short distance to the South Male Atoll, guests feel like they are in a world of their own. Heralded as the Maldives Best Family Resort and Best Dive Resort last year, the island features its own exclusive surf wave known as ‘Kandooma Right’, and is on the doorstep to some of the destination’s most acclaimed dive spots offering access to life beneath the surface teeming with colour and activity from sharks, mantas, sea turtles and much more.

Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is a pleasant surprise for guests, explains Mark Eletr, General Manager.

“Many of our guests comment about how beautiful our island is and how surprised they are when they see the combination of quality service and facilities we have. The price point definitely plays a part in creating that sense of value. Some resorts in the Maldives can be thousands of dollars per night, whereas we are a few hundred dollars. That’s quite a difference if you consider a week-long holiday.”

Holiday Inn as a brand has been built over many years and is a highly regarded brand serving the mid-market and Mark explains that the resort isn’t aiming to compete with the ultra-luxury properties, it has its own niche.

“In the Maldives, our property punches well above its weight and offers value for money in what is known the world over as an exotic, luxury destination. One of the products which is growing in popularity is our ‘All-inclusive’ stays,” adds Mark.

The ‘All Inclusive’ stays include three meals a day and also a drinks package featuring cocktails, well-known branded spirits, beer and wine.

“The drinks package is one of the best value offerings in the Maldives. We have opted for quality beverage brands rather than lesser-known ones that some competitors use. It does mean our margins are tighter but our guests keep coming back and we see that as a win!’ says Mark.

Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives has built a reputation for the friendliness of the staff many of whom are Maldivian. The resort takes great pride in having a dedicated PADI Dive Centre with dive boats, a surf school, the lush Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala, Kandoo Kids’ Club with fun water zone and six food and beverage outlets.

Swaying coconut palms and white sand beaches meet the crystal clear turquoise waters that form the backdrop to a wide variety of leisure activities. Whether a guest likes to take a gentle amble around the island or feel the adrenalin of a jet ski excursion, there is something for everyone.

Don’t be fooled by the ‘affordable luxury’ billing, Kandooma Maldives competes with the big boys when it comes to accommodation. As an all-villa resort with beach and garden villas as well as two-storey beach houses and the ever-popular Overwater Villas, the different styles of accommodation suit different guest profiles from couples to families. Last year the resort added a three-bedroom pool villa which has proven to be the diamond in the Kandooma crown, welcoming larger families and groups of friends to the island.

More recently, guests have shown interest in the Resort’s efforts in the Sustainability space. Mark shares that the resort doubled its renewable energy in 2023, continues valuable work on reef conservation, and implementing more novel ways to reduce waste. He is particularly proud of the resort’s efforts trialling a new hydroponic vege garden as part of Kandooma Farm.

“We’re not just talking about it, we’re actively trialling ideas and collaborating with others. Some ideas work while others need more development. I think it is about encouraging activity and rewiring how we think about sustainability that is important.”

Visitors from the UK and Europe are sitting within the Top 10 markets for the IHG property and it’s growing says Mark.

“Last year we employed dedicated salespeople for Europe and it is now starting to gain greater traction. Together with our key partners, we are starting to see the reward of our efforts to improve our engagement with the European market. It’s very encouraging.”