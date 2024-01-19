Venice Entry Fee for Day Trippers – Platform Is Now Live

Following the announcement of new tourist rules for Venice launching this year, the platform for visitors to purchase the €5 fee to enter the city for day-trippers launched today, allowing visitors to make their payment before visiting the city. The fee does not apply for visitors that stay overnight in the city.

The authorities in Venice have officially enforced the entry fee, also known as the Venice Access Fee, for day visitors sightseeing in the ancient City of Canals during 29 designated dates in the year. The initiative aims to strike a balance between preserving the daily life of Venice residents and providing an exceptional experience for visitors.

Key Features of the Access System:

This Access Fee initiative, seeks to discourage daily tourism during peak periods. The 5-euro per day fee, applicable only to the historical parts of the city, ensures sustainability for both residents and tourists. The system issues a QR code upon payment, streamlining the experience for visitors while contributing to the responsible management of Venice’s unique charm. The fee is applicable on specific days from 25th April to 5th May and on weekends in May, June, and July, from 8:30 am to 4 pm, excluding access to the islands.

Key Benefits for Travellers:

Streamlined Access: The platform issues a QR code upon payment, simplifying the entry process and making it more efficient for travellers to explore the iconic city.

Sustainable Tourism: The Access Fee promotes sustainable tourism by discouraging daily influxes during some peak periods. This ensures a more enjoyable and less crowded experience for travellers.

Preservation of Venice’s Charm: By implementing this measure, Venice seeks to strike a delicate balance between residents and tourists, preserving the authenticity of the city. Visitors can enjoy the city’s unique atmosphere without overcrowding.

Responsible Travel: The initiative encourages responsible travel, aligning with the global need to manage tourism sustainably.

Key Experiences in Venice:

While Venice implements this innovative approach to manage tourism, visitors can still indulge in the city’s unparalleled charm. Key experiences include:

Venetian Canals and Gondola Rides: Navigate the iconic canals on a traditional gondola, exploring the unique waterways that make Venice famous.

St. Mark’s Basilica and Square: Immerse yourself in the stunning architecture of St. Mark’s Basilica and enjoy the vibrant atmosphere of St. Mark’s Square.

Rialto Bridge: Admire the grandeur of the Rialto Bridge, offering breathtaking views of the Grand Canal and the bustling market area.

Venetian Cuisine: Delight in authentic Venetian cuisine at local trattorias, savouring fresh seafood, pasta, and traditional dishes.

Murano and Burano Islands: Explore the artisanal workshops on Murano, known for its glassmaking, and the colourful homes of Burano, famous for lace production.

For further details and to pay the fee, visit https://cda.ve.it/en

For more information on Italy, please visit www.italia.it/en